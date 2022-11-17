StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

