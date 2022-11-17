StockNews.com Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

LOB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.64%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

