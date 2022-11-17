StockNews.com Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $256.56.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,189 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $8,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 465,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

