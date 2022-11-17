StockNews.com Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to “Hold”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.