StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.60

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 4414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

