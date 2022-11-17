StoneX Group (SNEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter.

SNEX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.36. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

