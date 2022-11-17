Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires 97,763 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Berkshire Hills Bancorp makes up about 4.1% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

