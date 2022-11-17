Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.52 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $825,333.55 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

