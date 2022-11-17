STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $282.23

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.23 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($2.96). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.03), with a volume of 2,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of £117.76 million and a PE ratio of 579.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Aki Mandhar acquired 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £6,961.55 ($8,180.43).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

