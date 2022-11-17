Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $99,600.48 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

About Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 530,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

