SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

