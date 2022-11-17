SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
SuRo Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
