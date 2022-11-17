SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.