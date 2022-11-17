Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 343,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,738,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Specifically, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

