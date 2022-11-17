Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 343,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,738,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Specifically, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.