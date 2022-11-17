Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 777,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.48 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.