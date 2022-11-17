Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,707. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Sysco by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

