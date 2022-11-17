System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires $46,197.42 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust bought 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $46,197.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,643,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160,695.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $39,836.00.

System1 Price Performance

SST stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 76,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. State Street Corp increased its stake in System1 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in System1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.