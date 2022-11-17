Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,093,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

