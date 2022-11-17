Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Insider Steven B. Tanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 1.2 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

