Tangible Self Reported Market Cap Tops $48.42 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and approximately $1.18 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00008968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.48859756 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

