Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

