TD Securities Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$4.50

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

