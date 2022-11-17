TD Securities Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$4.50

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Real Matters Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.
Real Matters Company Profile
