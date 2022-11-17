Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 30th

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 172,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,275. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
