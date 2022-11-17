Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $414.53 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.