Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Lowered to €6.80

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.01) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

