Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ternium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,083. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

