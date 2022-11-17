TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $215.48 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00078477 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060712 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011551 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023349 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005473 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,120,209 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
