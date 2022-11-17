Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 66,530 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $180,296.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,346.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares in the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $36,097,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

