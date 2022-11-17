Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

