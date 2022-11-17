The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,802.85

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,802.85 ($44.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,826 ($44.96). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,777 ($44.38), with a volume of 224,885 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,535 ($65.04) to GBX 3,807 ($44.74) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($48.41) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,615.25 ($54.23).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,485.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,802.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

About The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($42.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,338.31). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($42.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,338.31). Also, insider Andy Kemp bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($42.35) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($111,635.06).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.