The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,728. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.27.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

