The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,162 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.0 %

DSGX stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.