The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Brian J. Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

