The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 16,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,985. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

