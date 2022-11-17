The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.79. 174,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The company has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.84.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

