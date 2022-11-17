The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.97. 109,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average is $292.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

