The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 287,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,971. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

About Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

