The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 287,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,971. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
