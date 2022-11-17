The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.44

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

