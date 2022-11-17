The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

NYSE SHW traded down $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $232.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,072. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

