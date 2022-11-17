The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

