The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,523. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

