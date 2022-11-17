The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE TKR opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

