The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $77.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TJX opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

