The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

DIS stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 466,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

