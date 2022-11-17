The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6 %

About Walt Disney

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 562,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

