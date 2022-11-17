TheStreet Upgrades White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to “B-“

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,332.86 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,420.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,341.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,277.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.42.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

