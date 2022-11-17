ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

TDUP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 80.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

