Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.85 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $165.15 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.82 or 1.00001315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010738 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00237640 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01663162 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $10,209,960.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

