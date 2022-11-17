Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $165.69 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Threshold has a total market cap of $165.69 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,553.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00239090 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01720849 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,568,680.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

