Threshold (T) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $167.52 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.57 or 1.00008500 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00236403 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01663162 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $10,209,960.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

