Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 212,648 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,388,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,674.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE STRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,226. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starry Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Starry Group by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

STRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

